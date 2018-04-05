Público
La presidenta del tribunal del máster confiesa que no evaluó a Cifuentes y que su firma es falsa

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes. / EFE

La versión de Cristina Cifuentes se desmorona por momentos. Justo en el momento en el que se conocía que la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos trasladaba a la Fiscalía el máster al detectar indicios de delito, la presidenta del jurado -que se supone que examinó a Cifuentes- ha confesado que nunca evaluó a la conservadora y que su firma es falsa.

(Habrá ampliación)

