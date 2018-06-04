Público
Puigdemont Los mossos y el historiador que iban con Puigdemont cuando fue detenido declaran que el expresident se iba a entregar en Bélgica

los agentes y el historiador Josep Lluís Alay han explicado ante el juez de la Audiencia que acudieron a Finlandia a recogerle y que lo llevaban a la Fiscalía belga

El historiador Josep Lluis Alay (i), en la Audiencia Nacional este lunes. EFE/ Zipi

Los dos mossos d'esquadra y el historiador que iban con Carles Puigdemont cuando fue detenido en Alemania han alegado ante el juez que habían ido a recogerlo a Finlandia para acompañarle a Bélgica, donde el expresidente catalán iba entregarse a la Fiscalía una vez conocida la orden de detención internacional contra él.

El magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional Diego de Egea ha tomado hoy declaración a los dos agentes y al historiador Josep Lluís Alay por un delito de encubrimiento.

También estaba citado este lunes el empresario Josep María Matamala, el cuarto acompañante de Puigdemont cuando fue arrestado, pero no ha acudido a la Audiencia Nacional porque no se le ha conseguido notificar la citación.

Según fuentes jurídicas y fiscales, los agentes y Alay han explicado que acudieron a Finlandia a recogerle y que lo llevaban a la Fiscalía belga. En el caso de los mossos, uno de ellos estaba de vacaciones y otro disfrutaba de días libres por asuntos propios, según han relatado al magistrado.

