Público
Público

Salario mínimo ¿Cómo afectaría una subida de salario mínimo de 14.000 euros?

La ministra de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio, adelantó este miércoles que el acuerdo entre el Gobierno y los agentes sociales contempla un salario mínimo por convenio de 1.000 euros en 14 pagas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
13/06/2018.- La ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, durante la rueda de prensa que han ofrecido hoy en el Palacio de la Moncloa tras la reunión que ha mantenido junto al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, con los s

La ministra de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio, durante la rueda de prensa tras la reunión mantenida ayer con sindicatos y patronal. EFE/Chema Moya

La ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, adelantó este miércoles que el acuerdo entre el Gobierno y los agentes sociales contempla un salario mínimo por convenio de 1.000 euros en 14 pagas, esto es 14.000 euros anuales. Una aplicación que, salvo un giro inesperado en las negociaciones entre patronal y los sindicatos, se llevaría a cabo de forma progresiva hasta su consecución total en 2020.

Según los datos de la Encuesta de la Población Activa, en 2016 hubo 1.029.200 asalariados a jornada completa que cobraron menos de 1.002 euros al mes en 12 pagas. Asimismo, poco más de la mitad de ellos cobra el salario mínimo actual, fijado en 850 euros mensuales en 12 pagas. De este modo, su salario aumentaría en un 35%, según un artículo de Magnet.

Por otro lado, al menos 2,3 millones de trabajadores ganan menos de 1.230 euros mensuales en España. En este sentido, entre esta cifra de asalariados y la del millón de trabajadores que gana 1.002 euros mensuales, hay más de un millón de personas que también podría ver aumentado su sueldo.

No obstante, hay que tener en cuenta la precariedad laboral instalada en nuestro país. En esta línea, según el último ranking de la Oficina de Estadística de la Unión Europea, España es el país de la UE con más contratos de trabajo temporal: el 26,8% de los empleos son temporales, por lo que estos trabajadores no se beneficiarían de esta subida salarial.

Etiquetas