Tercer ple al Parlament de Catalunya en menys d'una setmana. La sessió d'aquest dimecres no ha servit per desbloquejar res substancial, però algunes de les propostes de resolució que s'hi han aprovat han permès constatar que en certs àmbits comença a articular-se un front ampli que agrupa les forces independentistes i els Comuns. Ciutadans i PP no es mouen del rebuig frontal de qualsevol proposta del sobiranisme, mentre que el PSC introdueix certs matisos en el seu discurs, sense deixar de votar al costat de les altres formacions partidàries del 155. Entre d’altres qüestions, durant el ple el Parlament ha aprovat reclamar l'alliberament "immediat" dels presos polítics, s'ha visualitzat l'alineament de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) i la CUP per tornar a reclamar la investidura de Carles Puigdemont com a president de la Generalitat, mentre que Catalunya en Comú Podem ha anat un pas més enllà del que va proposar la setmana passada i ha plantejat la formació d'un govern "ampli" i "transversal" format per personalitats independents.

[Hi haurà ampliació]