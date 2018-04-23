Público
DIADA DE SANT JORDI Concentracions davant les seus de les fiscalies amb nassos vermells 

La Fiscalia General de l'Estat qualifica "d'actes intolerables que pretenen condicionar l'exercici professional dels membres del Ministeri Fiscal" les mostres de solidaritat dels CDR amb el regidor i pallasso de professió, Jordi Pesarrodona, acusat d'un delicte de desobediència.

Concentració convocada per CDR, amb nassos de pallasso / Alerta Solidària

Els Comitès de Defensa de la República (CDR) han convocat concentracions davant les seus de les fiscalies a primera hora del matí d'aquest dilluns, Diada de Sant Jordi, i a fer-ho utilitzant nassos de pallasso, en suport del regidor  Jordi Pessarrodona, acusat d'un delicte de desobediència per haver-se posat al costat d'un guàrdia civil amb un nas vermell el dia 20 de setembre, durant els escorcolls a oficines de la Generalitat.

Davant aquesta convocatòria, la Fiscalia General de l'Estat ha difós un comunicat en qual insta els Mossos d'Esquadra a impedir qualsevol pertorbació de l'ordre públic i garantir el normal funcionament de les institucions.

A través de xarxes socials, el canal Alerta Solidària, ha informat sobre algunes identificacions de persones que han participat en la protesta per part de Mossos.

Es tracta, segons la Fiscalia, "d'actes intolerables que pretenen condicionar l'exercici professional dels membres del Ministeri Fiscal".  "Cap intent de pressió impedirà que els fiscals segueixin exercint la seva funció en defensa de l'ordenament jurídic", afirma la Fiscalia en relació a les concentracions amb nassos vermells i reafirma "el compromís del Ministeri Fiscal en la defensa de l'ordre constitucional, que és la garantia dels drets i llibertats de tots els ciutadans".

