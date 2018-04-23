Els Comitès de Defensa de la República (CDR) han convocat concentracions davant les seus de les fiscalies a primera hora del matí d'aquest dilluns, Diada de Sant Jordi, i a fer-ho utilitzant nassos de pallasso, en suport del regidor Jordi Pessarrodona, acusat d'un delicte de desobediència per haver-se posat al costat d'un guàrdia civil amb un nas vermell el dia 20 de setembre, durant els escorcolls a oficines de la Generalitat.
Ara mateix som a la seu de la fiscalia de Sabadell, en mostra de suport al @Pesacapsada !— CDR Sabadell (@cdrsabadell) 23 d’abril de 2018
La injustícia de l'estat espanyol no ens pararà#pelsnostresnassos#PrimaveraCatalana #MésViusQueMai pic.twitter.com/HreJu4vUiH
Davant aquesta convocatòria, la Fiscalia General de l'Estat ha difós un comunicat en qual insta els Mossos d'Esquadra a impedir qualsevol pertorbació de l'ordre públic i garantir el normal funcionament de les institucions.
A través de xarxes socials, el canal Alerta Solidària, ha informat sobre algunes identificacions de persones que han participat en la protesta per part de Mossos.
Es tracta, segons la Fiscalia, "d'actes intolerables que pretenen condicionar l'exercici professional dels membres del Ministeri Fiscal". "Cap intent de pressió impedirà que els fiscals segueixin exercint la seva funció en defensa de l'ordenament jurídic", afirma la Fiscalia en relació a les concentracions amb nassos vermells i reafirma "el compromís del Ministeri Fiscal en la defensa de l'ordre constitucional, que és la garantia dels drets i llibertats de tots els ciutadans".
