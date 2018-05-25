Els diputats de Cs al Parlament de Catalunya han escenificat un nou enfrontament amb el president de la Cambra legislativa catalana, aquest cop a propòsit d'un dels llaços grocs col·locats en els escons que no poden ocupar els diputats empresonats o exiliats.



Carlos Carrizosa ha retirat el llaç que s'havia posat en la bancada del govern, només ocupada pel president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, i amb la resta de seients buits, atès que els consellers per ell nomenats no han pogut prendre possessió com a conseqüència del bloqueig imposat pel govern de Mariano Rajoy.

El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha exigit reiteradament a Carrizosa que tornés a col·locar el llaç groc en el lloc que hi era, a la qual cosa s'ha negat el diputat de Cs, malgrat les advertències i la crida a l'ordre. El president ha insistit en què no acceptaria la conversió del ple en una "olla de grills" ni comportaments propis de "pati d'escola".



El portaveu de Cs s'ha negat, ha afirmat que els escons del govern, buits, "no representen ningú" i els diputats del seu grup han respost amb rialles a la crida a l'ordre de Roger Torrent.



Davant els gestos d'indisciplina, el president del Parlament ha suspès el ple i ha convocat a reunió tots els portaveus. Després d'una hora de suspensió, el ple s'ha reprès, amb el debat sobre l'informe de la Sindicatura de Comptes i amb el llaç groc col·locat a la bancada del Govern, però en un seient allunyat dels escons dels diputats de Cs.

