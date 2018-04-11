L'entrega de les Creus de Sant Jordi, posposada per l'article 155

L’article 155 torna a fer-se notar. El Govern ha posposat la tradicional entrega de les creus de Sant Jordi d’enguany fins que es formi un executiu a Catalunya i, per tant, s’acabi l’aplicació de l’article. Fonts del departament de Presidència de la Generalitat han explicat a l’agència EFE que el procés d’entrega està en marxa en aquests moments, però que fins que no hi hagi Govern no es podrà dur a terme.



L’entrega de les Creus de Sant Jordi es decideix mitjançant un acord de Govern, raó per la qual no seria possible que l’entrega tirés endavant sense desencallar la situació política actual. Les mateixes fonts diuen mostrar-se confiades en que la celebració es pugui celebrar en algun moment de l’any 2018 i que aquesta edició no quedi orfe: “La previsió és entregar-les, tot i que sigui més tard”, han especificat.

L’any passat, a data d’avui ja es coneixia la llista de premiats. La cerimònia es va dur a terme el 5 de maig en un acte al Palau de la Generalitat encapçalat pel president cessat Carles Puigdemont, el conseller cessat Santi Vila i la presidenta del Parlament cessada, Carme Forcadell. L’aplicació de l’article 155 ha sigut la causa d’endarreriment de pagaments, el cessament de 250 treballadors, el trasllat de les obres de Sixena i diverses amenaces al model educatiu català, entre altres.