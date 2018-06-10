'Deixeu l'educació en pau!' És el que reclama la comunitat educativa. Pretenen #educarenllibertat i amb aquest lema centenars de persones han sortit en manifestació al centre de Barcelona, per donar suport als professors acusats d'adoctrinament dels centres de Sant Andreu de la Barca i la Seu d'Urgell.



"L'educació és un projecte que hem construït entre tots durant els darrers quaranta anys. Que no ens el prenguin!", havia escrit el moviment Som Escola per respondre a la preocupació dels mestres davant la criminalització de la seva activitat professional.



Els mestres demanen respecte per la llibertat de càtedra i reclamen que el Parlament de Catalunya es pronunciï en defensa del model educatiu català, reconegut com una experiència d'èxit al llarg de les darreres dècades.



Mares i pares d'alumnes han fet costat als ensenyants, en favor de la llibertat d'expressió a les aules i contra l'enjudiciament del professorat.



"Quan la por entra a les aules, quan el professorat és jutjat, quan s'acusa d'adoctrinament, no podem no dir res, no podem no fer res", havien escrit en la convocatòria els membres del 'Marc Unitari de la Comunitat Educativa", integrada per gairebé totes les organitzacions sindicals del sector.

Aquest mateix diumenge, el conseller d'Educació, Josep Bargalló, ha reconegut que, arran del cas de l'institut El Palau, de Sant Andreu de la Barca, "hi ha professorat que prefereix no tractar segons quins temes a l’aula. Això és por.”



“La por no té límits. Fa que allò normal esdevingui estrany, fa que no es tracti tot", ha declarat a RAC1. “Si tens por de tractar el que està succeint, no formes competencialment els alumnes. No els ensenyes a ser crítics, a reflexionar. I aquesta és la por que té el departament", ha explicat.

L'aplicació de l'article 155 ha generat, segons ells "una sensació de desemparament", perquè no hi havia govern.



"Som l'autoritat educativa de Catalunya i qualsevol incidència que passi a les aules només es pot resoldre dins dels centres educatius i a partir de l'autoritat educativa", havia recordat el conseller Bargalló en declaracions a l'Agència Catalana de Notícies (ACN), en les quals ha insistit en la necessitat de combatre la por, "perquè parlar no és delicte i a les aules s'ha de poder parlar de tot".

