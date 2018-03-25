La policia d'Alemanya ha retingut Carles Puigdemont quan creueva la frontera en cotxe des de Dinamarca camí cap a Bèlgica, país en el qual té fixada la seva residència.

Segons que a informat a Efe Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, advocat de Puigdemont, el President de la Generalitat destituit per Mariano Rajoy es troba retingut per la policia d'Alemanya, a l'espera que es practiquin les "comprovacions" oportunes en relació amb l'ordre de detenció que té pendent.



Els agents han aturat a Puigdemont poc abans d'aquest migdia, quan acabava de passar en vehicle la frontera alemanya des de Dinamarca per una carretera en direcció a Hamburg, des d'on tenia la intenció de tornar a Bèlgica.



"A hores d'ara es troba en una comissaria i la seva defensa jurídica ja està activada i estem a l'espera dels esdeveniments", ha informat l'advocat. El president tenia previst "posar-se, com sempre, a disposició de la justícia belga". "El tracte ha estat correcte en tot moment", ha assenyalat.