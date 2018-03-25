Público
PROCÉS CONTRA EL SOBIRANISME Puigdemont, retingut a Alemanya per la policia

Agents de la policia alemanya han aturat el president poc abans d'aquest migdia, quan acabava de passar en vehicle la frontera des de Dinamarca per una carretera en direcció a Hamburg, des d'on tenia la intenció de tornar a Bèlgica. La seva defensa jurídica ja està activada.

El expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont antes de pronunciar una conferencia en la Universidad de Helsinki. EFE/Juanjo Galán

 Carles Puigdemont abans de pronunciar una conferència a la Universitat d'Helsinki. EFE/Juanjo Galán

La policia d'Alemanya ha retingut Carles Puigdemont quan creueva la frontera en  cotxe des de Dinamarca camí cap a Bèlgica, país en el qual té fixada la seva residència.

Segons que a informat a Efe Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, advocat de Puigdemont, el President de la Generalitat destituit per Mariano Rajoy es troba retingut per la policia d'Alemanya, a l'espera que es practiquin les "comprovacions" oportunes en relació amb l'ordre de detenció que té pendent.

Els agents han aturat a Puigdemont poc abans d'aquest migdia, quan acabava de passar en vehicle la frontera alemanya des de Dinamarca per una carretera en direcció a Hamburg, des d'on tenia la intenció de tornar a Bèlgica.

"A hores d'ara es troba en una comissaria i la seva defensa jurídica ja està activada i estem a l'espera dels esdeveniments", ha informat l'advocat. El president tenia previst "posar-se, com sempre, a disposició de la justícia belga". "El tracte ha estat correcte en tot moment", ha assenyalat.

