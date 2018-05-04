Público
Urkullu i Barkos celebren la fi d'ETA: "Cap víctima s'hauria d'haver produït mai"

El lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu i la presidenta de Navarra, Uxue Barkos, han fet una declaració conjunta per valorar la dissolució de la banda armada. Aquest divendres s'ha celebrat un acte institucional a la localitat franco-vasca de Cambo-les-Baines com a punt i final de l'últim conflicte armat d'Europa. Cap representant del govern espanyol hi ha assistit. 

El lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu i la presidenta de Navarra, Uxue Barkos, minuts abans de la declaració conjunta. EFE

La paraula "memòria" ha marcat la declaració conjunta de la presidenta de Navarra, Miren Uxue Barkos, i el Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu. Cap dels dos representats ha assistit a l’acte institucional d’aquest matí a la localitat franco-basca de Cambo-les-Baines que marcava el punt i final de la banda armada ETA, però sí que han sortit al faristol per valorar la dissolució, anunciada aquest dijous amb un comunicat difós per la cadena britànica BBC i fet públic en un acte al Centre Henry Dunant, a Ginebra (Suïssa).

“Era una exigència de les nostres institucions i de la societat que reclamàvem des de fa molt temps”, ha declarat Barkos, en un to esperançat però sense renunciar a la condemna: “Ningú mai hauria d’haver cregut que podia prendre les armes per atacar altres persones i suplantar la legítima expressió del poble”, ha dit. En la mateixa línia, Urkullu s’ha mostrat “alleugerit” per la dissolució d’ETA: “Ha costat molt. Massa temps. Però finalment, la pau s’imposa a la violència”.

Tots dos representants també han lamentat que la banda armada només hagi demanat perdó a les víctimes alienes al conflicte: "No s’han reconegut a totes les víctimes sense excepció", ha dit Barkos. El Lehendakari també ha criticat que ETA no hagi sigut capaç "d’expressar paraules de rectificació per a totes les víctimes": "Utilitzar la violència i la violació dels drets humans com a arma política va ser un error ètic i polític. Cap víctima hauria d’haver-se produït mai", ha afirmat.

[Estem treballant per ampliar aquesta informació]

