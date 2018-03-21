Casi 200 niños sin escolarizar en Melilla por no tener papeles: "Queremos ir al colegio"

Un total de 160 niños de entre 8 y 14 años están sin escolarizar en Melilla porque no tienen papeles. Piden que "les dejen ir al colegio" pero el Gobierno regional no se lo permite. Desde la asociación Prodein han iniciado una recogida de firmas en change.org donde solicitan ayuda a los ciudadanos para que se cumpla el derecho a ir a la escuela de estos menores.

Educación les exige que estén empadronados, lo que resulta "casi imposible" sin documentación. Sin papeles no te empadronan y sin padrón no te dan los papeles. Este requisito es sólo necesario en Melilla, cuenta José Palazón, presidente de Prodein a Público. “En la península no ponen tantas trabas. Un niño que lleva tres años en España, puede escolarizarse porque es su derecho”.

Desde septiembre, estos niños se concentran cada viernes y gritan: "¡Queremos ir al colegio!". Todos ellos están en edad de cursar Educación Infantil y Primaria, nacieron en España y siempre han residido en Melilla, argumenta la organización. Algunos incluso son hijos de mujeres que llevan 20 años viviendo en la Ciudad Autónoma.

La denuncia social y la recogida de firmas en change.org está dando voz a estos pequeños. No es la primera vez que Prodein lleva a cabo una movilización en defensa de estos menores. “Es la tercera vez que hacemos una recogida de firmas”, las otras dos veces, conseguimos que fueran al colegio. “Tengo esperanza en que este año también lo logremos, pero está siendo más difícil”, asegura José Palazón. “El Gobierno está resistiendo”.

Desde Prodein tienen firme que cuando consigan su objetivo en change.org, se personarán en Madrid "y donde haga falta”, para presentar las firmas recogidas. “Iremos a Madrid, a la Fiscalía, al alcalde de Melilla y a todas las instituciones necesarias para que reconozcan el derecho de estos menores y les permitan el acceso a la educación”.

En un vídeo acompaña a la petición, los propios niños piden que les dejen estudiar porque de mayores quieren ser "inspector, veterinaria y policía" y para eso "necesitan leer bien en español". De esta forma reclaman al Ministerio de Educación, Cultura y Deporte que les facilite el acceso a la educación.