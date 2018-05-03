Público
Público

Absuelto el 'sheriff' de Coslada por la supuesta trama de corrupción policial

El fiscal había pedido 23 años de cárcel para el exjefe de la Policía Local del municipio madrileño por extorsión a empresarios, blanqueo de dinero, cohecho y tenencia ilícita. Sin embargo, la Audiencia Provincial anuló las pruebas obtenidas mediante escuchas telefónicas y durante el registro de su domicilio. Los demás acusados han corrido la misma suerte.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ginés Jiménez Buendía, apodado el 'sheriff de Coslada', en una foto de archivo. / EFE

Ginés Jiménez Buendía, apodado el 'sheriff de Coslada', en una foto de archivo. / EFE

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha absuelto al exjefe de la Policía Local de Coslada Ginés Jiménez y al resto de los acusados por la supuesta trama de corrupción policial en ese municipio al anular las pruebas obtenidas mediante escuchas telefónicas y durante el registro en el domicilio del principal acusado.

Según la sentencia, la Audiencia absuelve a todos los procesados por la operación Bloque, desarrollada en 2008, entre los que se encontraban la esposa y el hijo de Ginés Jiménez.

El fiscal pidió 23 años de cárcel para el exjefe de la Policía Local por extorsión a varios empresarios de Coslada, blanqueo de dinero, cohecho y tenencia ilícita. 

Etiquetas