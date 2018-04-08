Público
Abuso sexual Detenido un jóven por abusar sexualmente de un menor que conoció en una aplicación de móvil

El hombre de 29 años de edad mantuvo varias citas con un menor, de 14 años, en las que le invitó a cenar y al cine, y lo llevó a una habitación de hotel, donde presuntamente cometió los abusos.

Un agente de Policía Nacional. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

Un hombre de 29 años ha sido detenido por abusar sexualmente de un menor de 14 años al que habría conocido a través de una aplicación móvil de contactos y con el que finalmente se había citado.

El hombre mantuvo varias citas con el menor, en las que le invitó a cenar y al cine, y lo llevó a una habitación de hotel, donde presuntamente cometió los abusos, según ha informado la Policía Nacional.

Las investigaciones se iniciaron en la noche del viernes al tener conocimiento los agentes de que en una localidad valenciana había desaparecido un menor de edad de su domicilio. Sobre la 1.30 horas del sábado, los policías localizaron un coche en el que podría viajar el menor y fue interceptado.

Los agentes comprobaron que la persona que se encontraba en el asiento del copiloto era el menor desaparecido y averiguaron que unas cuatro horas antes, éste había sido invitado por el conductor del coche a cenar y al cine, donde habría sido víctima de abusos sexuales.

El adulto, que había logrado que el menor le mandara fotografías de índole sexual, fue detenido como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual y se le intervino el teléfono móvil que portaba.

En la habitación del hotel de Valencia donde supuestamente se produjeron los abusos, los agentes intervinieron un ordenador portátil, entre otros efectos.

El detenido, sin antecedentes policiales, ha pasado a disposición judicial. 

