Los asesinatos de mujeres embarazadas con el fin de extraerles los bebés, han alarmado a la sociedad mexicana, especialmente a las mujeres que se encuentran en estado. Según varios medios, en el plazo de una semana, tres mujeres que se encontraban embarazadas fueron asesinadas en los estados Mexicanos de Tabasco, Tamaulipas y Veracruz con el objetivo de quitarles los bebés.

Según medios como HispanTV, la primera víctima fue una joven de 20 años en el estado de Tamaulipas que se encontraba en el octavo mes de gestación. Otro caso sucedió el pasado miércoles en el estado de Veracruz, aunque el bebé fue encontrado posteriormente con vida.

También el pasado miércoles fue encontrado el cadáver de una joven de 24 años en el estado sureño de Tabasco, que fue herida con arma blanca causándole la muerte tanto a ella como a su bebé.

​Varios medios del país informan que en lo que va de año un total de ocho mujeres embarazadas han sido asesinadas en el país por los mismos motivos. Las redes sociales han comenzado a compartir recomendaciones para estas mujeres que han sido compartidas miles de veces.

Entre ellas destacan las advertencias de no ir sola por la noche, no comentar entre desconocidos la condición de embarazada, no aceptar ayuda para el embarazo de personas extrañas o sin estar acompañadas.

Una publicación en Facebook sobre esta alerta, ronda ya los 800.000 comparticiones.