La Ópera Metropolitana de Nueva York ha presentado una demanda ante la Corte Suprema de Nueva York contra James Levine, el que fuera su director, en la que detalla siete presuntos incidentes de abuso o acoso sexual descubiertos durante una investigación interna.
En la demanda el Met afirma que los casos tuvieron lugar entre 1970 y 1999. Además, especifica que el director utilizó de manera continuada "su reputación y posición de poder para atacar y abusar de artistas".
La ópera exigie como mínimo 5,85 millones de dólares en daños e intereses, ya que Levine le causó "un significativo daño económico y de reputación" a la institución cuando se desató el primer escándalo, razón por la cual el director fue despedido.
En la demanda en la que nueve personas han acusado al director de abuso sexual no aparecen los nombres de las víctimas de los abusos, pero si describe los casos concretos. Una de las víctimas fue un músico, de solo 16 años cuando comenzaron los abusos, a quien presuntamente Levine presionó para participar en sesiones de masturbación mutua. Además se ha conocido que el director le habría pagado 50.000 dólares durante varios años.
Otro de los casos de la demanda es la de un cantante. Mientras Levine le llevaba a casa, el director bloqueó las puertas del coche y "comenzó a agarrarlo y besarlo" en contra de su voluntad. Más tarde el mismo intérprete fue "colocado" en un programa del Met.
Hasta el momento Levine ha rechazado todas las acusaciones. Sobre las acusaciones del pasado Marzo por las que fue despedido sí atacó a la compañía por incumplimiento de contrato y difamación a través de una demanda en la que exigió a la Ópera 5,8 millones de dólares en daños e intereses.
