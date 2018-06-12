Público
Acoso sexual Dos jóvenes dan voz al acoso que sufren muchas mujeres en Magaluf y el vídeo se hace viral

Dos turistas recién llegadas denuncian el acoso que están sufriendo en el hotel. Gritos, vítores e invitaciones inapropiadas por parte de algunos clientes del establecimiento. La respuesta del miembro de seguridad que estaba a cargo ha sido criticar a las jóvenes por su forma de vestir.

Captura del vídeo difundido en las redes

Dos turistas recién llegadas denuncian el acoso que están sufriendo en el hotel. Gritos, vítores e invitaciones inapropiadas por parte de algunos clientes del establecimiento. La respuesta del miembro de seguridad que estaba a cargo ha sido criticar a las jóvenes por su forma de vestir. Ellas han puesto voz a un acoso que sufren muchas chicas en Magaluf.

El hotel les ha pedido disculpas por la respuesta de su trabajador y anuncia una investigación para comprobar los hechos denunciados a través de la red social. "No podemos afirmar o negar todavía que hayan podido producirse unas declaraciones desafortunadas por parte de un empleado de la empresa externa que brinda el servicio de seguridad en nuestro hotel, pero sí podemos adelantar que, de confirmarse, se trataría de una actitud completamente alejada de los valores de nuestra compañía", han anunciado a través de un comunicado. Un acoso se suma a todo lo que ya ensucia la imagen de esta localidad mallorquina.

