Los problemas de privacidad que afronta Facebook en las últimas semanas, a raíz del uso ilegítimo de datos de unos 87 millones de usuarios de la red social por parte de Cambridge Analytica, siguen dando mucho juego.
A consecuencia de este problema de gestión de datos, Facebook decidió ayer mismo tomar medidas para restringir la cantidad de datos que los desarrolladores podrán utilizar para sus aplicaciones.
Esas medidas suponen varios cambios relacionados con sus políticas de privacidad, sobre sus API (es decir, sobre conjuntos de herramientas que permiten interconectar programas) de eventos, grupos y páginas, y sobre Facebook Login, que se usa para acceder a aplicaciones como Tinder, entre otros.
Con estas modificaciones se ha generado un drama entre los usuarios de la popular aplicación para ligar online, que no podían acceder a sus cuentas desde el móvil.
Enseguida, numerosos usuarios de Tinder denunciaban en sus cuentas de Twitter de que se les había cerrado la sesión les resultaba imposible volver a activarlas, en una especie de bucle sin fin, cuenta Select All y explican en Hipertextual.
My Tinder Tweetdeck column is full of people freaking because Facebook's privacy changes appear to have somehow goofed up Tinder and now how will people ever have sex again!!! pic.twitter.com/FJZ6XxvizX— Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) 4 de abril de 2018
La aplicación solicita a los usuarios que inicien su sesión con su cuenta de Facebook. Después, pide que se proporcionen "permisos adicionales de Facebook" para "crear perfiles más completos, verificar la autenticidad y brindar asistencia". Durante las últimas horas, al intentar activar esa, los usuarios volvían a recibir la notificación original para iniciar sesión en Facebook.
Tinder reconoció en un tuit "un problema técnico” impidía que los usuarios iniciasen la sesión, mientras que Facebook, en una declaración recogida por Verge, reconoció que el problema era “parte de los cambios anunciados”, y que estaban trabajando con Tinder para abordar el problema.
A technical issue is preventing users from logging into Tinder. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to have everyone swiping again soon.— Tinder (@Tinder) 4 de abril de 2018
BuzzFeed News informa de que el problema para iniciar sesión en Tinder mediante las claves de Facebook ha sido solventado, pero si persisten los problemas en la aplicación recomienda entrar a través del navegador directamente al sitio web tinder.com.
