La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino reparte un manual machista para ligar con mujeres rusas durante el Mundial

Escándalo en Argentina por un manual machista que la Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA) entregó este martes a dirigentes, futbolistas, técnicos y periodistas que viajarán al Mundial de Rusia. Bajo el título "Idioma y cultura rusa", el tutorial da consejos para seducir a las mujeres rusas durante la estancia en el país para la competición futbolística que del 14 de junio al 15 de julio.

"Qué hacer para tener alguna oportunidad con una chica rusa. Las chicas rusas como cualquier otra chica ponen mucha atención si eres limpio, hueles bien y si vas bien vestido. La primera impresión es muy importante para ellas, pon atención a tu imagen", dice el manual entregado durante un curso.

El texto fue fotografiado por los periodistas y compartido a través de las redes sociales. A los pocos minutos se les retiró el material a los allí presentes y más tarde se les entregó nuevamente el cuadernillo sin estas páginas. Sin embargo, varios periodistas se quedaron el manual.

"Muchos hombres, porque las mujeres rusas son hermosas, solamente quieren llevarlas a la cama. Tal vez ellas también quieran, pero son personas que quieren sentirse importantes y únicas. El consejo es tratar a la mujer que está frente a ti como alguien de valor", sostiene el manual.

"A las mujeres rusas les gusta que los hombres tengan la iniciativa, si no tienes confianza en ti mismo entonces necesitas practicar hablando con más mujeres. No te preocupes, existen muchas mujeres bonitas en Rusia y no todas son buenas para ti. Sé selectivo", añade el texto.