Las asociaciones del Foro Social de la Sierra de Guadarrama, el Foro por la Memoria de la Comunidad de Madrid y La Comuna han organizado una concentración este sábado en el Valle de los Caídos para pedir la exhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco.
El acto también cuenta con el respaldo de la Asociación de Presos y Represaliados de la Dictadura Franquista.
La concentración pide no sólo el traslado de los restos de Franco, sino también los de Primo de Rivera, la desacralización de la Basílica, la retirada de la cruz y la conversión de dicho espacio en un memorial antifascista.
Reclaman al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que facilite el encausamiento de los torturadores franquistas y la retirada de medallas, condecoraciones y otros privilegios de los que sean beneficiarios.
Esta concentración, que tendrá lugar este sábado 21 de julio desde las 11.00 horas frente a la entrada del Valle de los Caídos, se produce después de que cientos de fascistas protestasen en el mismo lugar contra la exhumación de los restos del dictador el pasado fin de semana. Los franquistas se reunieron en esta "perigrinación nacional", convocados por la asociación Movimiento por España, para defender que el franquismo "no es residual".
