El pleno de la Junta General de Asturias ha aprobado este viernes el proyecto de Ley de Derechos y Garantías al Final de la Vida, conocida como ley de Muerte Digna, un texto que fue consensuado por la totalidad de los grupos parlamentarios, en la que se incorporaron diversas modificaciones al texto aprobado inicialmente por el Gobierno.
La normativa, que amplia los derechos de los ciudadanos para que decidan sobre el tramo final de su vida, también proporciona una mayor seguridad jurídica a los médicos involucrados en la atención a los pacientes. Aunque deja de lado la eutanasia o el suicidio asistido por tratarse de prácticas que deben regularse por el Gobierno central.
La ley se aplicará a personas que se encuentren en el final de su vida o que afronten decisiones relacionadas con este proceso, ya sea en su domicilio o en un centro sanitario. También regirá sobre sus familiares y representantes y el personal implicado en su atención, así como sobre los servicios y establecimientos sanitarios y de servicios sociales y entidades aseguradoras.
