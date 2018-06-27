Responsables del barco de la ONG alemana Lifeline, que lleva seis días esperando en el Mediterráneo con unos 230 inmigrantes en condiciones dramáticas, afirmaron que aún no han recibido instrucciones de Malta, a pesar de que ayer se anunció que les dejaría atracar.
El primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte, dijo ayer que Malta había dado su autorización a que el barco atracase en sus puertos, pero las autoridades maltesas aún no ha dado el permiso ya que esperan que los países europeos se hagan cargo de los inmigrantes a bordo.
Por ahora sólo Portugal, Francia e Italia han mostrado su disponibilidad a reubicar una cuota de estas personas en sus territorios.
Mientras tanto, la ONG alemana ha pedido a las autoridades maltesas que den el permiso al menos de acercase a las costas de la isla para protegerse de las altas olas y fuertes vientos ya que muchas de las personas a bordo están gravemente mareadas y se espera que el tiempo empeore.
Tres de los inmigrantes han tenido que ser trasladados a la clínica del barco por sus malas condiciones de salud, añadieron.
El fundador de la ONG alemana, Axel Steier, acusó en declaraciones a Efe al ministro alemán de Interior, Horst Seehofer, de estar bloqueando la entrada del barco en Malta, ya que el resto de políticos europeos "han mostrado la voluntad de resolver la situación".
Mientras la embarcación espera la autorización, el ministro del Interior de Italia, el ultraderechista Matteo Salvini, celebró lo que considera que es una nueva victoria para su Gobierno, después de que haya prohibido la entrada en sus puertos a ONG con salvados a bordo.
Esta medida restrictiva obligó hace una semana al barco Aquarius a desembarcar en España con 630 inmigrantes, y ha provocado que la nave de Lifeline siga en el mar después de seis días.
