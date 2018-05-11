Público
Censura Spotify retira las canciones del rapero R.Kelly por conducta sexual inapropiada

La plataforma ha comunicado que no tolera contenidos que promocionen, defiendan o inciten el odio y la violencia hacia personas por su raza, religión, identidad de género, sexo, etnia, nacionalidad, orientación sexual, discapacidad o estatus de veterano.

El cantante R. Kelly - EFE

El servicio de música digital Spotify ha estrenado una nueva política con el objetivo de combatir contenidos de odio y violentos, ofreciendo a los usuarios la posibilidad de reportar perfiles de la plataforma. De esta manera, ha retirado de sus listas y recomendaciones al cantante estadounidense de R&B, R.Kelly, acusado de conducta sexual inapropiada. La plataforma ha redactado un comunicado en el que explica que no tolera contenidos que promocionen, defiendan o inciten el odio y la violencia hacia personas por su raza, religión, identidad de género, sexo, etnia, nacionalidad, orientación sexual, discapacidad o estatus de veterano. 

El movimiento Time's Up se ha posicionado también contra el acoso sexual en la industria musical y R.Kelly y su música han sido los primeros en verse afectados tras una campaña en internet que pedía que se silenciara al cantante (#MuteRKelly). El cantante ya acumula varias acusaciones que le atribuyen, por ejemplo, el liderazgo de una "secta" en la que retiene a mujeres jóvenes.

En unas declaraciones para la revista Billboard, la plataforma declaró que la música de R.Kelly y del rapero estadounidense XXXTentacion, detenido por agresión con agravante a una mujer embarazada y agresión doméstica, no será promovida "activamente" en recomendaciones algorítmicas o listas oficiales.

