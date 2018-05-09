Público
Público

Cooperacion Internacional Amref África, Premio Princesa de Asturias de Cooperación Internacional 2018

La ONG trabaja en una treintena de países africanos y ha atendido en sus sesenta años de existencia a unos 110 millones de personas y formado a doce millones de trabajadores de la salud.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Proyectos sanitarios de Amref Salud África

Proyectos sanitarios de Amref África

La ONG Amref Health África y su división española Amref Salud África, organización internacional sanitaria de origen y gestión completamente africanos que tiene como objetivo dar acceso a una sanidad básica de calidad a todas las comunidades de ese continente, han obtenido el Premio Princesa de Asturias de Cooperación Internacional 2018, fallado hoy en Oviedo.

Amref -siglas en inglés de Fundación Africana para la Medicina y la Investigación- trabaja en una treintena de países africanos y ha atendido en sus sesenta años de existencia a unos 110 millones de personas y formado a doce millones de trabajadores de la salud.

Esta ONG que desde 1957 se centra en proyectos de salud materna e infantil, a luchar contra el VIH, la tuberculosis o la malaria, a la formación de personal sanitario local y a promover la investigación se ha impuesto hoy entre las 26 candidaturas de 17 nacionalidades que optaban a este galardón, el tercero que falla la Fundación Princesa de Asturias en esta XXXVIII edición.

Etiquetas