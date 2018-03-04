Un hombre, de entre 50 y 60 años, ha sido detenido en Ceuta como presunto autor de abusos sexuales a varias menores, después de la denuncia de una vecina que advirtió el acoso y tocamiento del detenido a una niña del barrio.
Según han informado fuentes policiales, las primeras investigaciones apuntan a que el arrestado podría haber abusado de varias menores de edad en las instalaciones de un colegio público de la ciudad, donde trabaja.
Las fuentes han confirmado la presentación en la Comisaría de la Policía Nacional de varias denuncias contra el detenido, una de las cuales presuntamente confirmaría el diagnóstico de abusos sexuales.
Según una de las denuncias, de los padres de una menor de 7 años, los hechos ocurrieron ayer cuando la niña se encontraba junto al domicilio del hombre, el cual comenzó a realizarle tocamientos de carácter sexual en un garaje próximo a la vivienda.
A través de ella la Policía ha tenido conocimiento de que el presunto autor de los hechos efectuaba "los mismos tocamientos" a otras menores y que estos actos se producían tanto en el garaje del inmueble del denunciado como en las instalaciones del colegio donde trabaja.
La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer los hechos
