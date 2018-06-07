Público
Detenido en Valencia un hombre de 26 años por abusar sexualmente de ocho menores

Fue un compañero de una de las víctimas quien facilitó el contacto del sospechoso, así como el de otros compañeros suyos.

Agente de la Policía Nacional. EUROPA PRESS

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Valencia a un joven de 26 años como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual a ocho menores de entre 13 y 15 años, a los que presuntamente ofrecía mantener relaciones sexuales desde hace más de un mes.

Según ha informado la Jefatura Superior de Policía en un comunicado, tras ganarse su confianza con engaños, el detenido quedaba con los jóvenes en grupo o a solas, les daba vueltas con su coche sin el conocimiento de sus progenitores y en otras ocasiones los subía a su domicilio.

Las investigaciones sobre este caso se iniciaron a mediados de mayo, cuando los policías supieron que a un menor de 14 años le había realizado proposiciones de índole sexual a través de mensajes mediante una aplicación de mensajería instantánea.

Fue un compañero de la víctima quien facilitó el contacto al sospechoso, así como el de otros compañeros suyos. Los agentes averiguaron que hasta el momento son ocho menores, de entre 13 y 15 años, con los que el sospechoso había contactado.

Como consecuencia de las investigaciones, los agentes averiguaron la identidad del sospechoso, lo detuvieron como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual y le intervinieron su teléfono móvil. El detenido, con antecedentes policiales, ha pasado a disposición judicial.

