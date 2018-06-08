La Fiscalía de Badajoz ha decidido incoar diligencias de investigación penal para determinar si ha habido un presunto delito de descubrimiento y revelación de secretos con algunas de las pruebas de la antigua selectividad desarrolladas en la Universidad de Extremadura (UEx).
Varios exámenes de la Evaluación de Bachillerato para el Acceso a la Universidad (EBAU) realizados el pasado miércoles se tendrán que repetir el próximo 12 de junio debido a catorce "accesos indebidos" a la página web de la UEx que podría haber afectado a la confidencialidad de las pruebas.
El instructor de las diligencias será Julio López Ordiales, como fiscal especialista en delitos informáticos del órgano judicial pacense, y dará cuenta de sus resultados "a la opinión pública en el momento que proceda", según ha informado la Fiscalía de Badajoz en un comunicado.
De forma paralela, el rector de la UEx, Segundo Píriz, ha anunciado en Cáceres que denunciarán ante la Fiscalía este caso por considerarlo un "posible delito". En una rueda de prensa, Píriz ha indicado que se sospecha que los accesos se realizaron desde fuera de la universidad y ha advertido de que "si alguien está buscando ahí, no es por diversión, algo querría obtener".
El rector ha indicado que se recibió un correo anónimo avisando el problema y una llamada telefónica y que también fue detectado por el servicio de informática. Ha pedido este viernes "disculpas" a los estudiantes por lo ocurrido y ha subrayado que no podían permitir que algunos alumnos jueguen "con ventaja".
Píriz ha reconocido que repetir los exámenes no ha sido una "decisión sencilla", pero ha hecho una llamada a la calma y ha recalcado que están trabajando para preservar los principios de "igualdad, mérito y capacidad".
En concreto, 4.185 alumnos deberán hacer un examen y 409 dos, según ha detallado. Ha anunciado que se habilitará una web para ayudas de responsabilidad patrimonial, destinadas al alojamiento, manutención y desplazamiento de alumnos que se tengan que volver a examinar.
