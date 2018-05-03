La consultora Cambridge Analytica (CA), centro de la polémica por el presunto uso indebido de datos de millones de usuarios de la red social Facebook, será investigada en Reino Unido a pesar de su cierre, informaron los responsables de la pesquisa.
La empresa ha sido acusada por los medios de acceder a información de 87 millones de usuarios, incluidos sus propios datos personales, con fines políticos ya que al parecer diseñó un software que pudo ayudar a impulsar la campaña electoral del presidente de Estados Unidos, el republicano Donald Trump.
A pesar de comunicar anoche el cese inmediato de todas sus actividades, el presidente del Comité de Cultura, Medios de Comunicación y Deportes de la Cámara de los Comunes, Damian Collins, ha dejado claro en un tuit que Cambridge Analytica no podrá borrar sus datos puesto que la investigación es "vital".
"Tenemos que asegurar que este no es un intento de salir corriendo y esconderse, que estas compañías no cierran para tratar de evitar que sean investigadas con rigor sobre alegaciones que se hacen contra ellas", señaló Collins.
La llamada Oficina de Información del Comisionado (ICO, por sus siglas en inglés), organismo independiente que aporta la información de sus pesquisas al Parlamento, puntualizó que sus averiguaciones sobre CA "perseguirán a individuos y directores".
En su comunicado, Cambridge Analytica señaló anoche que ha sido "vilipendiada por actividades que no solo son legales, sino también ampliamente aceptadas como un componente estándar de la publicidad en línea, tanto en al área política como en la comercial".
Tanto CA como su matriz, SCL Elections, han iniciado los procedimientos para declararse insolventes en el Reino Unido, según señaló la nota, y Cabridge Analytica prevé asimismo comenzar un proceso legal similar en Estados Unidos.
Cambridge Analyatica asegura que su imagen ha quedado dañada a raíz de "numerosas acusaciones infundadas" que se han vertido sobre ella en los últimos meses.
