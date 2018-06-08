La Guardia Civil ha detenido como presunto autor del homicidio de la joven que fue hallada sin vida en Betancuria (Fuerteventura) el pasado lunes a un familiar de la víctima, según ha informado hoy la Comandancia de Las Palmas.
El detenido está en estos momentos bajo custodia de la Guardia Civil, a la espera de que se completen las diligencias policiales y lo pongan a disposición del juez de guardia en Puerto del Rosario.
La joven, V. S. P., de 21 años, fue hallada muerta por una familiar suya el pasado lunes en su vivienda del pueblo de Valle de Santa Inés, con múltiples golpes que presuntamente fueron ocasionados por un objeto contundente.
La Guardia Civil no ha facilitado más información sobre el suceso ni sobre el detenido, ya que el juez que instruye los hechos ha declarado secretas las indagaciones.
