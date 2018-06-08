Público
Público

Fuerteventura Detienen a un familiar de la joven de 21 años asesinada en Fuerteventura

La joven fue hallada muerta por una familiar suya el pasado lunes en su vivienda del pueblo de Valle de Santa Inés, con múltiples golpes

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agentes de la Guardia Civil en las inmediaciones del domicilio en Betancuria (Fuerteventura) donde una joven de 21 años ha sido encontrada muerta con signos de violencia. / EFE

Agentes de la Guardia Civil en las inmediaciones del domicilio en Betancuria (Fuerteventura) donde una joven de 21 años ha sido encontrada muerta con signos de violencia. / EFE

La Guardia Civil ha detenido como presunto autor del homicidio de la joven que fue hallada sin vida en Betancuria (Fuerteventura) el pasado lunes a un familiar de la víctima, según ha informado hoy la Comandancia de Las Palmas.

El detenido está en estos momentos bajo custodia de la Guardia Civil, a la espera de que se completen las diligencias policiales y lo pongan a disposición del juez de guardia en Puerto del Rosario.

La joven, V. S. P., de 21 años, fue hallada muerta por una familiar suya el pasado lunes en su vivienda del pueblo de Valle de Santa Inés, con múltiples golpes que presuntamente fueron ocasionados por un objeto contundente.

La Guardia Civil no ha facilitado más información sobre el suceso ni sobre el detenido, ya que el juez que instruye los hechos ha declarado secretas las indagaciones.

Etiquetas