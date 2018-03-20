Público
Guillena Hallado el cadáver del guardia civil desaparecido en Guillena

Los servicios de emergencia han encontrado el cadáver del guardia civil Diego Díez, desaparecido en Guillena (Sevilla) cuando auxiliaba a tres personas.

Guillena

Un helicóptero de la Guardia Civil en las labores de búsqueda en el arroyo donde desapareció el Guardia Civil de Guillena (Sevilla)

Los servicios de emergencia que buscaban desde el sábado al guardia civil Diego Díez, desaparecido en Guillena (Sevilla) cuando auxiliaba a tres personas, han hallado sobre las 10.00 horas  el cadáver del agente en el arroyo al que cayó, según fuentes policiales.

El operativo de búsqueda había vuelto a trabajar a las siete de esta mañana tras retirarse ayer, a las 18.00 horas, por el mal tiempo.

