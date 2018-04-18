Así han quedado decenas de cerdos en Villafranca tras la crecida del Ebro

La crecida y el subsecuente desbordamiento del río Ebro en Aragón se ha cebado con los animales. Las inundaciones de varias granjas ha dejado a cientos de animales atrapados, ahogados o abandonados a su suerte.
Los fotoperiodistas Santi Deva y Aitor Garmendia denuncian con estas duras imágenes la realidad en la que se encuentran decenas de cerdos de la granja de Villafranca, anegada tras las inundaciones. Les advertimos que las imágenes —recogidas por PACMA— son muy duras.
¡Necesitan ayuda veterinaria urgente!— PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) 17 de abril de 2018
Es vergonzoso que después de avisar al @GobAragon sobre el estado de los cerdos de la granja de Villafranca, hoy tengamos que compartir estas desgarradoras imágenes de hace tan sólo unas horas.
Abandonados y agonizando sobre un lodazal. pic.twitter.com/ZwKV7RU54u
"Muchos cerdos han sobrevivido tras la riada. Algunos están agonizando y van a acabar matándolos", denuncian los autores del vídeo. "Es vergonzoso que después de avisar al Gobierno de Aragón sobre el estado de los cerdos de la granja de Villafranca, hoy tengamos que compartir estas desgarradoras imágenes de hace tan sólo unas horas", reclaman desde PACMA.
Ya este lunes el fotoperiodista y activista por la liberación animal Aitor Garmendia, conocido por su proyecto Tras los Muros, denunciaba a través de unas imágenes (ver fotogalería) el estado en el que se hallan cientos de animales por los que nadie parece preocuparse en plenas inundaciones.
Pues bien, sobra decir que la situación no ha mejorado para muchos de ellos. Más bien el contrario.
