Huelga feminista ¿Cómo puedo conseguir el especial impreso 'La revolución de todas'?

La huelga feminista del 8 de marzo ha sido un día importante para todas, también para Público. Por eso aprovechamos esta destacada fecha para lanzar el especial informativo ‘La revolución de todas. 40 años de logros feministas’, en el que rendimos un homenaje a las mujeres y recordamos los avances —pero también las dificultades y los retrocesos— que hemos protagonizado a lo largo de los últimos 40 años desde la recuperación de la democracia.

Cinco mujeres muestran ejemplares del especial del Diario Público con motivo de la huelga feminista del 8M en la madrileña plaza de Atocha. /J. GÓMEZ

Portada del especial 'La revolución de todas', con ilustración de Carole Hénaff

Un especial informativo cocinado con mimo, con una mirada inclusiva y global, pero sobre todo reivindicativa y poderosa. En una cuidada edición a todo color, analizamos los momentos clave de estas cuatro últimas décadas desde distintas perspectivas, gracias a la participación de personas, mayoritariamente mujeres, que vivieron en primera persona y fueron decisivas en cada uno de estos acontecimientos relevantes.

Si quieres que te enviemos un ejemplar a tu casa, solo tienes que unirte a la Comunidad de Público aquí. Por 6 euros al mes, formarás parte de un grupo de personas comprometidas con el periodismo necesario para hacer frente a los poderes, con un punto de vista crítico y comprometido con las mujeres. Únete a nosotras y descubre muchas otras ventajas.

