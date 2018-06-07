Público
Público

Investigan en Sevilla a los dueños de un perro hallado muerto y devorado por otros

La Guardia Civil investiga a dos personas por un delito de maltrato animal al tener en una vivienda de Badolatosa (Sevilla) cuatro galgos en estado de abandono y desnutrición, uno de los cuales había muerto y había sido devorado por los otros.

Investigan en Sevilla un presunto delito de maltrato a cuatro galgos. / Europa Press

En un comunicado, la Guardia Civil ha informado este jueves de que otro de los perros, todos galgos, murió posteriormente.

Los perros que sobrevivieron fueron entregados a la protectora de animales La Guarida de Puente Genil (Córdoba).

Los dueños de los perros están siendo investigados por no proteger la integridad y bienestar de los mismos que se encontraban en estado de atrofia muscular e insalubridad.

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 31 de mayo cuando los agentes descubrieron a los perros en un habitáculo anexo a la vivienda de los dueños en la pedanía de Corcoya, en Badolatosa. 

