Investigan en Sevilla a los dueños de un perro hallado muerto y devorado por otros

La Guardia Civil investiga a dos personas por un delito de maltrato animal al tener en una vivienda de Badolatosa (Sevilla) cuatro perros en estado de abandono y desnutrición, uno de los cuales había muerto y había sido devorado por los otros.
En un comunicado, la Guardia Civil ha informado este jueves de que otro de los perros, todos galgos, murió posteriormente.
Los perros que sobrevivieron fueron entregados a la protectora de animales La Guarida de Puente Genil (Córdoba).
Los dueños de los perros están siendo investigados por no proteger la integridad y bienestar de los mismos que se encontraban en estado de atrofia muscular e insalubridad.
Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 31 de mayo cuando los agentes descubrieron a los perros en un habitáculo anexo a la vivienda de los dueños en la pedanía de Corcoya, en Badolatosa.
