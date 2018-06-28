Última agresión tránsfoba en el barrio de Malasaña. M. D., una chica transexual de 23 años, fue insultada y agredida cuando paseaba por este barrio madrileño. Un hombre de aproximadamente cincuenta años se le acercó al grito de: ”maricón, vete del barrio. Este no es tu barrio, sobran los maricones”. Después de esto, el agresor le dio tres puñetazos en la cabeza y M.D. le apartó con los brazos. El agresor decidió volver en compañía de un joven de 25 años que increpó a M.D acusándola de haber agredido al señor y culpándola por su manera de vestir: “la culpa es tuya por llevar falda y tacones. Esto de los géneros raros no lo entiendo”.
El agresor fue detenido por la Policía Nacional y trasladado a la comisaría de distrito Centro. La víctima fue atendida por el SAMUR y, con el apoyo de algunos miembros del Observatorio Madrileño contra la LGTBfobia, ha interpuesto una denuncia en dependencias policiales contra su agresor. En la actualidad está a espera de juicio rápido en unos días. Esta demanda también será presentada en la Fiscalía especializada en delitos de odio de la Comunidad de Madrid. Con esta agresión el Observatorio Madrileño contra la LGTBfobia ha registrado desde el 1 de enero 141 incidentes de odio en la Comunidad de Madrid, en unas cifras similares a las de 2017 en estas fechas
