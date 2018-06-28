El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha puesto encima de la mesa una terna de nombres para presidir RTVE de forma provisional que se está negociando este jueves con los grupos parlamentarios que apoyaron la moción de censura, para lograr la mayoría absoluta que se necesita para designar el nuevo Consejo del ente.
Según ha sabido Público, los nombres de Arsenio Escolar y Fran Llorente están en las negociaciones, junto al de una mujer, como confirmó el propio Sánchez el miércoles en un corrillo con periodistas, donde no descartó a una profesional al frente de la Radiotelevisión española.
Fuentes consultadas indicaron que hay reticencias con Escolar, que no es bien visto por los partidos de izquierdas e independentistas, aunque es el preferido por parte del Gobierno. En todo caso, es casi seguro que será consejero. Más consenso suscita el nombre de Fran Llorente, sin ser tampoco un perfil a gusto de todos.
Las negociaciones se están desarrollando a lo largo de este jueves, ya que la próxima semana se celebrará un pleno extraordinario para que el Congreso designe a los seis consejeros que le corresponden, dando cumplimiento así al Real Decreto aprobado el pasado viernes por el Consejo de Ministros que instaba a ambas Cámaras a nombrar una dirección provisional de RTVE hasta que se designe por concurso los miembros definitivos que ocuparán estos cargos.
