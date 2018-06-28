El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha ordenado a su equipo acabar con la nueva estrategia de comunicación que se ha impulsado en los últimos días desde Moncloa al mostrarle en distintas fotos y vídeos trotando por los jardines de la sede del Gobierno, haciendo arrumacos a su perra, con gafas de sol o, la última, mostrando sus manos como símbolo de "audacia, fuerza y determinación".
Las opiniones se dividen en si esta estrategia de márketing a la americana es acertada o si se le volverá en contra. Parece imponerse la segunda tesis, la de que esta campaña es más perjudicial que beneficiosa. El cachondeo y la mofa en las redes sociales han sido imparables en los últimos días, hasta el punto de que el presidente ha dicho basta, según adelanta el diario El Mundo.
La incomodidad de Sánchez fue más que evidente para los periodistas que ayer, miércoles, acudieron al Congreso de los Diputados a cubrir el Pleno sobre la cumbre de la UE, el primero para el nuevo jefe del Ejecutivo. "Corramos un tupido velo", afirmó Sánchez con un gesto a caballo entre el disgusto y la molestia. Ese mismo martes, añade El Mundo, se celebró una reunión en Moncloa en la que se decidió dar carpetazo a la difusión de este tipo de fotos.
En círculos del PSOE, y también entre la oposición, atribuyen la autoría intelectual de esta campaña de márketing a Iván Redondo, el actual jefe de Gabinete de Sánchez, considerado un gurú de la comunicación política. Pero la última palabra la tiene Sánchez y éste ya ha decidido-
