Demetrio Fernández, el obispo de Córdoba famoso por definir la "ideología de género" como una "bomba atómica" y haber sido denunciado por comentarios homófobos, ha regresado. En esta ocasión, el religioso ha publicado una de sus Cartas Semanales con motivo de la movilización antiabortista —a la que la Conferencia Episcopal ha bautizado como "Jornada por la vida"— que este 2018 se celebraba el 9 de abril.
En la carta, Demetrio Fernández introduce su discurso contra el aborto afirmando que "sea como sea, una nueva vida merece todo el respeto del mundo, porque es sagrada", y continúa aseverando que "el derecho a decidir choca frontalmente con el derecho a la vida, y debe prevalecer este sobre el otro".
El alegado prosigue: "nunca se puede suprimir la vida de un ser inocente en el seno materno". Así, continúa desarrollándose el escrito del religioso hasta alcanzar la parte más polémica del mismo, aquella que hace referencia a las mujeres víctimas de explotación sexual.
En este sentido, Fernández aplaude a las "religiosas y los voluntarios que las ayudan por poner en riesgo sus vidas en favor de la dignidad de la mujer y de la vida naciente", en referencia a la Congregación Religiosa de las Adoratrices, que, explica, "se dedican a acoger la vida y a las madres gestantes, víctimas de la trata, provenientes de la prostitución y de las redes que esclavizan a la mujer".
Además, el obispo ha alabado a "las universitarias que contra viento y marea" no han "cedido a la presión homicida" al haber decidido "acoger la vida que ha brotado en un embarazo imprevisto". "Dada la cultura de la muerte que se ha extendido como la pólvora entre nosotros", para el religioso, "asumir ese embarazo" es "un gesto heroico en nuestros días".
Demetrio Fernández presenta estas valoraciones a colación de la cuantía de 2.000 euros que la Escuela de Magisterio de la Iglesia de Córdoba anunció en diciembre de 2017 que otorgaría como "premio" a una estudiante universitaria que no hubiese abortado. Para presentarse al concurso, era necesario elaborar un relato de dos caras narrando las "dificultades que encontró y la motivación para seguir adelante con el embarazo".
