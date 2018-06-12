Público
MADRID Homenaje a la sindicalista Josefina Samper, símbolo de la lucha contra el franquismo

Luchadora de los derechos de las mujeres y de la clase trabajadora, fue esposa y compañera de Marcelino Camacho, fundador de CCOO

Josefina Samper. - EFE

La sede de CCOO en Madrid acoge este martes un homenaje a la sindicalista Josefina Samper en el acto ‘La mujer y su lucha’. “Se ha querido situar el mejor recuerdo de Josefina Samper, una mujer exiliada, castigada por la represión, combatiente contra el franquismo y militante de las CCOO”, recalca el sindicato.

Samper falleció el pasado mes de febrero a los 90 años dejando como herencia una gran labor en la lucha por los derechos de las mujeres y de la clase trabajadora. Comenzó a los doce años su militancia en las Juventudes Socialistas Unificadas y dos años después se afilió al Partido Comunista gracias a un hermano de Santiago Carrillo.

Cartel del homenaje a Josefina Samper- CCOO

Formó junto a otras mujeres un grupo de apoyo a inmigrantes y refugiados políticos, lo que le permitió conocer al sindicalista y primer secretario general de CCOO, Marcelino Camacho, con quien se casó en 1948 y tuvo dos hijos.

Josefina Samper impulsó la creación en 1965 del Movimiento Democrático de Mujeres, germen del actual movimiento feminista, y centrado entonces en la ayuda a los presos políticos y la lucha por lograr mejoras en sus condiciones de vida.

En 2016, Samper fue reconocida con la Medalla de Andalucía por su activismo político y sindical.

