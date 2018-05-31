El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona no ha renovado la única concesión que quedaba vigente para pasear con carrozas de caballos por la ciudad, por lo que este jueves será el último día en que se verán carrozas para turistas en la capital catalana.
El pasado mes de noviembre, el consistorio decidió que no renovaría la última concesión para carruajes de caballos para pasear turistas por la ciudad y este jueves acaba la concesión, han confirmado fuentes municipales.
La decisión municipal se adoptó después de la polémica que suscitó la muerte de un caballo que arrastraba un carruaje con turistas en el verano de 2015.
La medida de acabar con los paseos turísticos de caballos ha sido muy bien acogida por las entidades ecologistas y asociaciones como FAADA, que desde hacía años reclamaba al gobierno municipal que extinguiera esta actividad en la ciudad, que considera una explotación de los animales.
La medida no afecta a las calesas relacionadas con celebraciones como Sant Medir o los Tres Tombs
La medida municipal de no conceder permisos para carrozas turísticas, sin embargo, no afecta a las calesas relacionadas con celebraciones como Sant Medir o los Tres Tombs, ya que sólo quedan prohibidas aquellas que tienen una finalidad lucrativa.
Actualmente, sólo había un carruaje con cuatro caballos en funcionamiento, que habitualmente hacía un recorrido por La Rambla o el parque de la Ciutadella.
El propietario de la licencia ha declinado hablar con los medios y valorar la finalización forzada del servicio.
