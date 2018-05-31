Público
Maltrato animal Japón asesina a 122 ballenas preñadas en su caza masiva 

Aunque la captura de cetáceos con fines comerciales está prohibida, el Gobierno japonés se ampara en que esta práctica es una actividad científica para conocer mejor la especie, su alimentación, su actividad reproductiva y su ciclo de vida.

Una ballena cazada por pesqueros japoneses

SEA SHEPARD

Un total de 122 ballenas asesinadas en Japón estaban preñadas, lo que supone el 92% de las hembras. En esta campaña, los balleneros japoneses capturaron 333 ejemplares, acabando así con su vida. Además, según un informe técnico que estudia la estrategia del Gobierno de Japón de la caza masiva de ballenas, 114 eran crías

Los autores del análisis afirman que esta recogida de muestras se realiza para conocer mejor la especie, denominada como Balaenoptera bonaerensis, su alimentación, su actividad reproductiva y su ciclo de vida, según explica La Vanguardia.

Aunque Japón prohíbe la caza de ballenas con fines comerciales desde 1986 y ha firmado la moratoria sobre la caza de la Comisión Ballenera Internacional, el Gobierno se ampara siempre en una cláusula de la normativa que autoriza la caza de cetáceos con fines científicos, aunque estos son dudosos.

En 2014, la Corte Internacional de Justicia determinó que la caza de ballenas que se estaba llevando a cabo en Japón no tenía fines científicos. La resolución llevó a su prohibición durante un año y a la reducción de la cuota en los años posteriores, pero la caza ha continuado. 

Ante la caza masiva, muchos grupos y organizaciones internacionales se posicionaron en contra de la campaña. El grupo de conservación marina Sea Shepard difundió un polémico vídeo sobre la caza de ballenas con arpones desde barcos japoneses en el océano Antártico. Las imágenes fueron grabadas por trabajadores aduaneros australianos y tras cinco años de batalla legal, la ONG consiguió por fin que se publicaran.

