La Manada Ana Botín lanza una crítica con el fallo judicial de 'La Manada': "Es un retroceso para la seguridad de las mujeres"

Una nueva reacción se suma a la sentencia judicial dictada por la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra contra ‘La Manada’, y proviene de una de las mujeres más poderosas de este país.

La presidenta del Banco Santander, Ana Botín, durante su intervención en la Junta General Ordinaria de Accionistas 2018 celebrada en la capital cántabra. EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

Ana Botín, presidenta ejecutiva del Banco Santander, ha criticado en su cuenta de Twitter el fallo judicial en la que cinco hombres fueron condenados el jueves a penas de nueve años de cárcel por una violación a una joven en los Sanfermines de 2016.

El asunto ha provocado una gran movilización tanto en las calles como en las redes dado que los jueces estimaron que no hubo agresión sexual al no haber sido probado, según ellos, que existiese intimidación o violencia, ambos elementos necesarios para completar el tipo penal según la legislación vigente.

No obstante, Botín se remite en un tuit a un texto de James W. Hopper, profesor de psicología en el departamento de psiquiatría en la Escuela de Medicina de Harvard, publicado en 2015 en The Washington Post, en el que sostiene que en momentos de peligro, una víctima puede paralizarse, tal y como le ocurrió a la víctima de ‘La Manada’.

"Quedarse paralizado es una respuesta cerebral al peligro, especialmente ante el ataque de un depredador sexual", afirma Hopper en un artículo titulado, precisamente, Por qué muchas víctimas de violación no pelean ni gritan.

El científico cita varias situaciones en las que, por ejemplo, algunas personas describen sentirse "como una muñeca de trapo” ante una violación. Otras se vuelven débiles e incluso pueden desmayarse por una bajada de tensión.

“Con demasiada frecuencia, desde las comisarías hasta las salas de audiencia, las víctimas se encuentran con incredulidad”, remarca este experto, que indica que nada de esto indica consentimiento: “Son respuestas que deberíamos esperar de cerebros dominados por el circuito del miedo”.

