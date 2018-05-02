La coordinadora ejecutiva de ONU Mujeres para el acoso sexual, Purna Sen, ha advertido de que sentencias como la dictada en España con el caso de La Manada "subestiman la gravedad" del delito y suponen un incumplimiento de las "obligaciones claras" que existen para que se respeten los derechos de las mujeres.
Purna Sen ha citado a España entre los países donde se ha sentido la ola del movimiento internacional #MeToo -en España, el fenómeno #Cuéntalo- con el cual "las mujeres han tomado las calles, clamando contra la violencia a la que se enfrentan y marchando en solidaridad con sus hermanas".
La representante de ONU Mujeres ha recordado que la violencia sexual es un fenómeno "global" al que "ninguna organización o país es inmune". "Demasiadas mujeres sienten que nadie las escucha, que nadie las cree o se preocupa por ellas. Aplaudo a las mujeres que han sido tan valientes para hablar, a pesar de los riesgos", ha subrayado en un comunicado.
En su opinión, el acoso sexual es un ejemplo claro de "violencia contra las mujeres" y sus responsables deben rendir cuentas de sus actos. La impunidad, ha añadido, perpetúa la "cultura de la violación" y mantiene el concepto de culpa sobre las víctimas.
"La suave sentencia de los agresores de La Manada en España subestima la gravedad de la violación y perjudica las claras obligaciones que existen para que se respeten los derechos de las mujeres", ha lamentado Purna Sen en su nota, en la que ha advertido de que la violencia sigue siendo la expresión de la "desigualdad estructural" que persiste entre hombres y mujeres en todos los sectores y contextos.
