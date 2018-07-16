Público
Frank Romero Muere Frank Romero, exmiembro de 'Locomía', a causa de una infección

Es el segundo miembro del grupo que fallece en un mes.

Miembros del grupo Locomía.

El artista Frank Romero, exmiembro en los últimos años del grupo Locomía’ actor, guionista y presentador, ha fallecido este lunes en Huelva a causa de una infección.

Su representante, Paco San José, ha confirmado a Europa Press la noticia. Romero había regentado durante los últimos años una escuela de arte dramático en Huelva.

En su faceta de actor participó en las series de televisión Vidas cruzadas o Arrayán, además de en varias películas, aunque una de sus facetas más conocidas fue cuando formó parte del grupo Locomía en los años 90. El entierro está previsto este martes 17 de julio en Huelva.

Hace exactamente un mes falleció "por causas naturales" otro miembro del grupo, Santos Blanco.

