Muere un mantero de un infarto durante un control policial

Los hechos han ocurrido en el barrio madrileño de Lavapiés, donde muchas personas se han congregado criticando y acusando a los agentes "de perseguirles" 

Venta ambulante de 'top manta' de 'selfie stick'. EUROPA PRESS

Un  mantero de 35 años ha muerto esta tarde de un paro cardíaco durante un control policial contra el top manta en el barrio de Lavapiés de Madrid, según han informado fuentes policiales.

Los hechos han ocurrido poco antes de las cinco de la tarde a la altura del número 10 de la calle del Oso, según ha precisado un portavoz de Emergencias Madrid. A las 16.53 horas se ha recibido aviso de la presencia de un varón en parada cardiorespiratoria en esa calle.

La primera atención la han hecho dos agentes de la Policía Municipal, que han comenzado las labores de reanimación hasta que han sido reemplazados por sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil, quienes, sin embargo, no han logrado reanimar al chico.

El fallecido no llevaba documentación y ha sido un compañero el que ha indicado a los agentes que era mantero y tenía 35 años. Hasta el lugar se han desplazado varias unidades de la Policía Municipal y Nacional para investigar las circunstancias de lo ocurrido.

También se han desplegado en el lugar al menos cinco furgonetas de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) en labor de seguridad ciudadana ante la cantidad de personas congregadas con gran nerviosismo criticando y acusando a los agentes "de perseguirles", han indicado fuentes presenciales.

