Muere un niño electrodependiente tras un corte de luz en su casa de Argentina

Un niño de 5 años con parálisis cerebral y electrodependiente murió la pasada semana en su casa del barrio Villa Centenario, Argentina. La compañía eléctrica cortó el suministro de luz de su vivienda durante 14 horas y el menor perdió la vida durante la espera.

Según la empresa Edesur, no tenían conocimiento de las necesidades del menor y el corte de luz se llevó a cabo en toda la calle. Aseguran que "se trató de una interrupción programada en la zona". Pero la madre asegura había llamado varias veces durante la suspensión y avisó de la situación del niño.

Valentino Ladislao permanecía en cama desde que sufriera un accidente con tres años y se le incrustara un cristal en el corazón. Sufrió una obstrucción en un ventrículo y le provocó una parálisis cerebral. Le realizaron una traqueotomía y se volvió vital para él que le aspiraran en forma constante los restos de mucosidad que generaba. Además, empezó a usar un concentrador de oxigeno.

Mariana, la madre, tenía una deuda con la compañía eléctrica de más de 60 mil pesos (unos 1.900 euros). "No era la primera vez que nos cortaban la luz por muchas horas. En las otras ocasiones, Valentino había aguantado. Esta vez, no lo logró", cuenta su madre a La Vanguardia.

Después de varias horas sin luz, pensó en llevar al menor al hospital pero no quiso llevarlo ya que, según afirma, sabía que había un brote de bronquiolitis y no quería exponer a su hijo. "Los médicos siempre me decían que había que llevarlo sólo en situaciones extremas para evitar las infecciones intrahospitalarias."



El pequeño murió a las 21h del pasado lunes tras 14 horas sin suministro para las máquinas que le mantenían con vida. La Asociación Argentina de Electrodependientes espera ahora el resultado final de la autopsia "para iniciar las acciones legales que correspondan".

