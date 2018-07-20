Público
Cáncer de mama Investigan la muerte de una enferma de cáncer que se trató con terapias alternativas

El Col·legi Oficial de Metges de Girona abre un expediente informativo para dilucidar si el terapeuta al que aludió la mujer cuando ingresó en un hospital de la ciudad catalana con un pecho en muy mal estado incurrió en un delito de intrusismo.

Josep Vilaplana, presidente del Consell de Col.legis de Metges de Catalunya.

El Col·legi Oficial de Metges de Girona (COMG) ha abierto un expediente informativo sobre el caso de la enferma de cáncer fallecida tras tratarse con terapias alternativas, ha informado el presidente de esta institución, Josep Vilaplana, que también está al frente del Consell de los colegios de médicos de Catalunya.

El objetivo de la investigación es conocer si el terapeuta al que aludió la mujer cuando ingresó en el Hospital Trueta de la capital gerundense con un pecho en muy mal estado incurrió en un delito de intrusismo.

"A veces, la gente se anuncia de manera confusa", ha señalado Josep Vilaplana, quien se ha referido a supuestos tratamientos con nombres de difícil identificación.

El presidente del COMG ha recordado que este caso se ha destapado a raíz de que el oncólogo de Girona Joaquim Bosch ha denunciado el caso en las redes sociales.

Para Josep Vilaplana, Bosch ha actuado "correctamente" con esa iniciativa, con la que ha querido airear "la extrema vulnerabilidad de estos pacientes" y ha añadido que, "cuando uno está mal, busca solución en todos los sitios".

Ante este tipo de situaciones, Vilaplana ha remitido al decálogo del Colegio de Médicos de Catalunya sobre este tipo de terapias, que está a disposición de sus integrantes y ha puntualizado que "el único tratamiento válido es el acreditado por el conocimiento y la evidencia científica".

"Las alternativas, a veces, pueden ser útiles, porque el efecto placebo y las creencias de cada uno son muy potentes para el bienestar de las personas", ha indicado el presidente del COMG antes de reiterar que el combate contra una enfermedad sólo se puede plantear desde la medicina basada en la ciencia. 

