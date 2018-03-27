Público
Navarra Detenido un conductor por dar positivo en todas las drogas y conducir sin carné

La Policía Foral de Navarra ha inmovilizado el turismo en Falces, después de que el conductor se diera a la fuga.

Imagen de archivo control de alcoholemia/EFE

Agentes de la Policía Foral, adscritos a la comisaría de Tafalla, han inmovilizado un turismo después de que su conductor haya ofrecido prueba indiciaria positiva en cinco drogas (cannabis, anfetamina, metanfetamina, heroína y cocaína).

Los hechos se han producido en un control preventivo que se realizaba en Falces (NA-6100) y después de que el conductor se diera a la fuga. La patrulla interceptó el vehículo, conducido por un vecino de Falces de 38 años, que fue denunciado por infracción muy grave (1.000 euros y 6 puntos) tras el test en saliva.

Se le imputa además un delito contra la seguridad vial al conducir sin haberse sacado el permiso, según ha informado la Policía Foral. También se le decomisó heroína en el cacheo posterior por lo que fue asimismo multado por infracción grave (601 euros).

