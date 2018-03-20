Público
Público

Un niño de 9 años mata a su hermana con una pistola tras pelearse por un videojuego en Misisipi

El incidente ha ocurrido este fin de semana tras una pelea por el mando de un videojuego. El niño cogió el arma de la mesilla de noche de los padres y disparó a la hermana en la parte trasera de la cabeza. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un niño de 9 años mata a su hermana con la pistola de sus padres tras pelearse por un videojuego en Misisipi. / Europa Press

Un niño de 9 años mata a su hermana con la pistola de sus padres tras pelearse por un videojuego en Misisipi. / Europa Press

Un niño de nueve años ha matado a su hermana, de 13 años, con la pistola de sus padres tras una pelea por el mando de un videojuego en el estado norteamericano de Misisipi, según han informado las autoridades.

El incidente ha ocurrido este fin de semana en el condado rural de Monroe, cuando la madre de los niños estaba preparando la comida en la cocina, según el sheriff del condado, Cecil Cantrell. "Quería el mando y creo que sabía dónde encontrar el arma", ha señalado Cantrell a la cadena estadounidense CNN.

El niño cogió el arma, que se encontraba en la mesilla de noche de los padres, y disparó a la hermana en la parte trasera de la cabeza. La niña fue trasladada al Hospital Infantil Le Bonheur, en Memphis, donde se confirmó su muerte. El caso aún está siendo investigado y las autoridades no han presentado cargos.

"Esta es la primera vez que trato con un niño que recibe un disparo así", ha asegurado el sheriff. "Y espero que nunca vuelva a lidiar con eso", ha aseverado.

Etiquetas