Público
Público

Inmigración Rescatadas otras 176 personas a bordo de 8 pateras en el Estrecho

Salvamento Marítimo mantiene activo un dispositivo de búsqueda ante la posibilidad de localizar más pateras. En el último fin de semana han sido rescatados casi mil inmigrantes.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Decenas de personas rescatadas este fin de semana en Tarifa. EFE

Decenas de personas rescatadas este fin de semana en Tarifa. EFE

Salvamento Marítimo y Guardia Civil siguen rescatando a decenas de personas que están cruzando el Estrecho en busca de una vida mejor. Durante esta madrugada, han recogido a 176 inmigrantes a bordo de ocho pateras localizadas en el Estrecho de Gibraltar, que han sido trasladados a los puertos gaditanos de Barbate y Tarifa.

Primero, se localizó una patera con 55 inmigrantes (dos mujeres y 24 menores) de origen magrebí a cuatro millas del cabo Trafalgar.

Luego, la "Guardamar Concepción Arenal" ha rescatado a 50 inmigrantes, tres de ellos mujeres, de origen magrebí, a cuatro millas de Barbate.

Poco después, a seis millas de esta localidad, esta misma embarcación localizó otra patera con 17 tripulantes, uno de ellos mujer, que también han sido rescatados y trasladados al puerto gaditano.

Por su parte, la "Salvamar Arcturus" ha localizado cuatro pateras entre las 06.30 y las 07.15 horas, entre 13,5 y 17,5 millas al suroeste de Tarifa, a cuyo puerto ha trasladado a un total de 33 inmigrantes.

Por último, la "Salvamar Atria" ha localizado esta mañana una octava patera a 18,5 millas al suroeste de Tarifa, a cuyo puerto ha trasladado a los 21 tripulantes rescatados de la misma.

Salvamento Marítimo mantiene activo un dispositivo de búsqueda en el Estrecho ante la posibilidad de localizar más pateras.

Estas llegadas más numerosas se vienen produciendo desde el fin de semana, cuando casi mil personas han tenido que ser rescatadas de las costas españolas. De hecho, Cruz Roja ha alertado de que se están habilitando puntos de acogida al margen de los habituales en la provincia, que están desbordados.

En Jerez de la Frontera se mantienen abiertos para albergar inmigrantes el polideportivo Kiko Narváez. Además, según explican, la red Inturjoven ha cedido habitaciones en sus albergues de Jerez y Algeciras para acogerlos.

Por su parte, el Ayuntamiento de Tarifa mantiene también habilitado para este fin el polideportivo de La Marina

Etiquetas