El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, ha defendido que España tiene una "visión humanitaria muy respetuosa con los derechos humanos y muy comprensiva con el drama que viven determinadas poblaciones", pero que "otra cosa es que nos constituyamos en la organización de Salvamento Marítimo de toda Europa".
Durante una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, Ábalos ha llamado a "desvincular" un caso de "urgencia humanitaria", como fue el de la intervención del Aquarius, de la política migratoria que, a su juicio, debe afrontar la UE.
El ministro ha contestado de esta forma a la alcaldesa Ada Colau, que ha ofrecido Barcelona como puerto seguro para acoger al millar de inmigrantes que, según la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, navegan a la deriva en el Mediterráneo.
Sobre los CIE (Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros), ha dicho que son unas instalaciones "muy estigmatizadas por las condiciones que se han dado" en ellos, pero ha defendido su pervivencia, porque "algún refugio hay que procurar a este tipo de personas, aunque tienen que ser lo más dignos".
