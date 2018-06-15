El Supremo confirma la condena a un hombre que abusó de su sobrina de 8 años

El Tribunal Supremo (TS) ha confirmado la sentencia dictada por la Audiencia Provincial de Murcia en noviembre de 2016 por la que condenó a un hombre que abusó de su sobrina, de 8 años, a cinco años y dos días de prisión, además de ocho años de libertad vigilada.
En la sentencia, la Audiencia declaró probado que los hechos se produjeron en 2014 cuando el acusado aprovechaba el momento en que la niña se encontraba en la vivienda que él compartía con una hermana de la madre de la pequeña.
La niña, junto con un hermano también menor de edad, quedaban en la casa al marchar la madre a trabajar.
En una ocasión, cuando la pareja se encontraba de visita en la casa de la hermana de ella, el acusado se ofreció a la pequeña a ayudarle a hacer los deberes en la cocina, "mostrándose la niña reacia a ello, llegando la madre a reñirle por su comportamiento", ya que hasta entonces desconocía lo que estaba ocurriendo.
Al día siguiente, la niña contó a la madre lo que sucedía y que hasta ese momento no se había atrevido a decírselo. Como consecuencia de los hechos, la niña necesitó tratamiento psicológico.
La sentencia, que ahora se ve confirmada por el Alto Tribunal, condenó al acusado a las citadas penas de prisión y de libertad vigilada como autor de un delito continuado de abusos sexuales. Además le impuso la obligación de indemnizar a la perjudicada en la suma de 3.000 euros por los daños morales sufridos.
